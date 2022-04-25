North-east pensioner to stand trial over alleged threats to Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
North-east pensioner to stand trial over alleged threats to Nicola Sturgeon

By Reporter
April 25, 2022, 3:17 pm
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

A pensioner is to stand trial accused of threatening Nicola Sturgeon.

William Curtis is also charged with being involved in the assault and abduction of a sheriff as well as sending a video in connection with the murder of MP Jo Cox to another nationalist politician.

The 69-year-old, from Aberchirder, today faced the claims at the High Court in Glasgow.

The indictment first alleges that he sent emails and posted social media messages making “threatening remarks” to the First Minister between February 27 and March 6 2019.

It is said this would likely have caused “fear and alarm”.

Alleged threats to MP

Curtis is then accused of acting in a similar manner towards former Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

This charge claims on March 9 2019 the OAP sent a threatening online message which also contained a link to a video relating to the killing of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Both accusations are said to have occurred at an address in Aberchirder.

Curtis is also charged – along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell, from Macduff – of attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021.

The incident is said to have happened in St Mary’s car park in Banff – the town where Sheriff McDonald presides.

Sheriff Robert McDonald was allegedly assaulted near Banff Sheriff Court.

It is claimed the pair did assault and abduct him by grabbing him, pulling the lawyer to the ground then sitting on top of him and detaining him against his will.

Curtis alone faces two further charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Both he and Mitchell were in the dock for the hearing today.

Each man had no lawyer and represented themselves.

Curtis pled not guilty, but Mitchell said he was not entering a plea to the charge he faces.

Trial date set for Inverness

In lengthy submissions to Lord Doherty, Mitchell said he was facing “unlawful proceedings” and that he had been “forced” to act on his own behalf in court.

At one stage, the judge told Mitchell he had repeated a remark “at least 10 times”.

Lord Doherty went on state that it was “imperative” that a trial be fixed.

He sent a trial against both due to begin on January 9 next year in Inverness.

There will be a further hearing prior to that on June 9 this year in Livingston before judge Lord Weir.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

