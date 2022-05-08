Claims Portlethen police station closure could cause officer safety issues and hinder crime prevention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The closure of Portlethen police station could cause safety issues for officers and hinder crime prevention in the Aberdeenshire town, the Scottish Police Federation has warned.

Police Scotland is pushing ahead with the plans, which are detailed in a report due to be submitted to the Scottish Police Authority to consider for approval.

The proposal follows a national review of the police service’s estates.

Senior officers claim that Portlethen’s police office “no longer meets operational requirements” and “efforts to find a suitable alternative in the town have been unsuccessful”.

But David Threadgold, a serving police officer and chair of the federation’s north area committee said the closure could send the wrong message to organised crime groups.

He explained: “Our concerns extend beyond local policing into national movements of criminals and their response to the removal of police stations in particular areas – especially one as close to the city of Aberdeen, which is a very fruitful market for those who choose to deal drugs.

“What kind of message does it send to them if you remove the police station one stop before the city that you intend to peddle your drugs in?”

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) also criticised proposals for officers based at Stonehaven to provide policing services to Portlethen.

Mr Threadgold said: “Should officers require assistance in Portlethen, that will come from Nigg, which is in the south of the city of Aberdeen.

Officer safety

“That is a red herring because it is a different radio channel, so, you’re not hearing what is going on there,” he explained.

“There is an officer safety element to this if officers in Portlethen have got an issue that they need assistance with.

“It is not coming from Nigg unless somebody in the control room specifically directs them to go to that call,” he said.

“You’re not going to pick it up by overhearing it through the radio.”

Community engagement decline

The organisation representing rank-and-file officers said Portlethen’s public should be concerned about a potential diluting of their policing provision.

It also suggested closure of Portlethen police station would lead to a decline in community engagement.

Mr Threadgold commented: “Portlethen will become a satellite of the hub in Stonehaven and the public will only get a resource should they absolutely need it.

“It will become absolutely reactive. There’ll be little or no proactive work that takes place by police officers in Portlethen if this place closes.”

Not too late for a U-turn

He said in a worst-case scenario such as a murder, the town would still get a full and well-resourced response from Police Scotland.

But he added: “My argument is if you deal with that proactively beforehand and you have a policing presence in an area, will that presence on its own reduce the chances of crime being committed?”

A campaign to save Portlethen police station from closure has been supported by Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie.

He believes there’s still time to reverse the decision to close it, before the move is approved by the Scottish Police Authority.

Mr Bowie told the Press and Journal: “Portlethen is just one of a long line of stations across the north-east which is in line for the axe – despite its major benefit to the area.

“The north-east is impacted by crime like cuckooing and county lines drug dealing.

“So it’s vital that local policing is very visible here and this building is of strategic importance.

“It’s not just bricks and mortar, though.

“It represents a local presence and is hugely reassuring to the people who live here.”

‘Closure will not impact negatively’

Local area commander Chief Inspector Jackie Knight said: “Whilst I appreciate local concerns, I can provide a reassurance that the proposed closure will not impact negatively on the policing service provided to the town nor our commitment to keeping local residents safe.

“Efforts to identify an alternative suitable location within the town have been unsuccessful but Police Scotland will continue to monitor for any opportunities that may present.

“In the interim, should closure be granted, community drop-in surgeries will be implemented to allow for continued community engagement.”

Around 140 police buildings have shut since legacy forces were amalgamated into Police Scotland in 2013.

In October last year, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone defended the closure of local stations during an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal.

He said: “There’s a danger to romanticising the past with the police because there’s a lot of things that we need to move away from. We need to develop.

“Whether a police station is open 24 hours a day or not does not mean that there aren’t police officers in your community.”

‘Maintain public visibility and confidence in policing’

A spokesperson for the SPA added: “Police Scotland’s Estate Strategy was approved by the Authority in 2019.

“It set out how Police Scotland will, within the existing budget, manage the police estate to better respond to the changing needs of communities within budget, maintain public visibility and confidence in policing.

“The Authority’s Resources Committee considers the majority of estates proposals.

“To date, there have been no proposals submitted in relation to Portlethen Police Station.”

