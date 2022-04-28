Grieving pensioner groped Aberdeen nightclub promoter on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Crime & Courts

Grieving pensioner groped Aberdeen nightclub promoter on Union Street

By Danny McKay
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Andrew Hunter.
Andrew Hunter.

A grieving pensioner sexually assaulted an Aberdeen club promoter after turning to drink following the sudden death of his partner.

Andrew Hunter grabbed the 20-year-old woman’s bum as she was working on Union Street late at night.

The woman was left scared as Hunter continued to loiter in the area, before returning to grope her a second time.

The 67-year-old had started drinking heavily following the sudden passing of his long-term partner.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman was working on Union Street as a promoter for a city centre nightclub, handing out flyers to revellers.

Revellers on Union Street.

Between 11-11.30pm on April 2 she felt a hand grope her buttocks and spun round to confront the person and saw Hunter.

They made eye contact for a couple of seconds while Hunter remained silent before walking away.

The woman immediately informed a colleague of what had happened.

At 11.35pm, she saw Hunter standing at a nearby junction and took a video of him to capture an image of his face.

A short time later, Hunter approached the woman from behind again and asked: “Did you like that?”

‘He is incredibly ashamed of his behaviour’

Mr Middleton said this left the woman feeling “fearful” of Hunter and she began to worry because he “wasn’t leaving her alone”.

Hunter then walked off again returned a third time at 12.15am and groped her buttocks in the same manner.

This time the woman attempted to follow him.

Hunter continued to walk away “at pace”, but police were flagged down and the woman was able to point him out to them.

Hunter, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court her client appeared with no previous convictions.

She said: “Prior to this, in July 2021, Mr Hunter’s long term partner suffered a stroke and died.

“Mr Hunter found her within their home address and, because of that, he has been struggling quite significantly.

Accused ‘feels he’s let society down’

“He advises he didn’t previously consume alcohol regularly. Since his partner passed away, due to struggling with his grief, he has taken to drinking quite large quantities of alcohol on a daily basis.”

Ms Ginniver explained on the day in question Hunter had attended a leaving party and had been drinking since around 2pm.

She added: “He is incredibly ashamed of his behaviour and is incredibly remorseful.

“He understands he’s not just let himself down and his family, and also feels he’s let society down as a man who reached 67 and had never been in trouble before.

“He didn’t know the complainer and can’t explain his actions on that day.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Hunter for reports, including an assessment of the risk he is considered to pose to females.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]