Grieving pensioner groped Aberdeen nightclub promoter on Union Street

A grieving pensioner sexually assaulted an Aberdeen club promoter after turning to drink following the sudden death of his partner.

Andrew Hunter grabbed the 20-year-old woman’s bum as she was working on Union Street late at night.

The woman was left scared as Hunter continued to loiter in the area, before returning to grope her a second time.

The 67-year-old had started drinking heavily following the sudden passing of his long-term partner.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman was working on Union Street as a promoter for a city centre nightclub, handing out flyers to revellers.

Between 11-11.30pm on April 2 she felt a hand grope her buttocks and spun round to confront the person and saw Hunter.

They made eye contact for a couple of seconds while Hunter remained silent before walking away.

The woman immediately informed a colleague of what had happened.

At 11.35pm, she saw Hunter standing at a nearby junction and took a video of him to capture an image of his face.

A short time later, Hunter approached the woman from behind again and asked: “Did you like that?”

‘He is incredibly ashamed of his behaviour’

Mr Middleton said this left the woman feeling “fearful” of Hunter and she began to worry because he “wasn’t leaving her alone”.

Hunter then walked off again returned a third time at 12.15am and groped her buttocks in the same manner.

This time the woman attempted to follow him.

Hunter continued to walk away “at pace”, but police were flagged down and the woman was able to point him out to them.

Hunter, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court her client appeared with no previous convictions.

She said: “Prior to this, in July 2021, Mr Hunter’s long term partner suffered a stroke and died.

“Mr Hunter found her within their home address and, because of that, he has been struggling quite significantly.

Accused ‘feels he’s let society down’

“He advises he didn’t previously consume alcohol regularly. Since his partner passed away, due to struggling with his grief, he has taken to drinking quite large quantities of alcohol on a daily basis.”

Ms Ginniver explained on the day in question Hunter had attended a leaving party and had been drinking since around 2pm.

She added: “He is incredibly ashamed of his behaviour and is incredibly remorseful.

“He understands he’s not just let himself down and his family, and also feels he’s let society down as a man who reached 67 and had never been in trouble before.

“He didn’t know the complainer and can’t explain his actions on that day.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Hunter for reports, including an assessment of the risk he is considered to pose to females.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

