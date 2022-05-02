Careless driver caused motorcyclist to ‘somersault’ over handlebars and break hip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray motorist who caused a motorcyclist to “somersault” over the handlebars and break his hip has narrowly avoided losing her licence.

Ann Connelly pulled out onto the B9103 Milben to Rothes road in front of the motorcyclist on October 3 last year causing the man severe injuries, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The biker had finished work and was riding home when the collision happened.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said there was nothing the biker could have done to avoid the collision with Connelly’s Ford.

“As he came towards the end of the row of houses he saw a black car pull out into the eastbound carriageway,” Miss Ghafar said.

“He was unable to take any action and collided with the car causing him to somersault over his handlebars and come to rest in the carriageway.”

Ran to offer help

Miss Ghafar said Connelly, 61, immediately ran to the man’s aid before calling police and ambulance crews.

“She stated she was pulling out and hadn’t seen the motorbike before doing so,” the fiscal added.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the biker was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was found to have a broken hip that needed to be replaced.”

The man also received stitches to a cut on his right leg and continues to walk with a crutch since the surgery, the court heard.

Connelly’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the full-time carer had found the incident “deeply upsetting”.

‘She is embarrassed and upset’

“She approached him and called an ambulance straight away,” he added.

“It was the responsible thing to do and the only thing she could rightly do at the time.

“The fact he has been injured is a matter of huge regret to Mrs Connelly

“She is embarrassed and upset by this.”

Connelly, of Craighead, Mulben, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Mr O’Neill added his client’s view of the road she was pulling into was hindered by parked cars and that she was a “competent driver” with no previous endorsements.

Urging sheriff Robert McDonald not to ban her from the roads, he added her licence was vital in allowing her to care for both her husband’s and her own health.

The sheriff told her he had given “serious consideration” to taking her licence but would take into account her early plea and her personal circumstances and deal with the matter by way of a £520 fine and nine penalty points instead.

