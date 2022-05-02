Careless driver caused motorcyclist to ‘somersault’ over handlebars and break hip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Careless driver caused motorcyclist to ‘somersault’ over handlebars and break hip

By Kathryn Wylie
May 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Ann Connelly appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
A Moray motorist who caused a motorcyclist to “somersault” over the handlebars and break his hip has narrowly avoided losing her licence.

Ann Connelly pulled out onto the B9103 Milben to Rothes road in front of the motorcyclist on October 3 last year causing the man severe injuries, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The biker had finished work and was riding home when the collision happened.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said there was nothing the biker could have done to avoid the collision with Connelly’s Ford.

“As he came towards the end of the row of houses he saw a black car pull out into the eastbound carriageway,” Miss Ghafar said.

“He was unable to take any action and collided with the car causing him to somersault over his handlebars and come to rest in the carriageway.”

Ran to offer help

Miss Ghafar said Connelly, 61, immediately ran to the man’s aid before calling police and ambulance crews.

“She stated she was pulling out and hadn’t seen the motorbike before doing so,” the fiscal added.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the biker was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was found to have a broken hip that needed to be replaced.”

The B9013 road at Craighead, near Mulben. Supplied by Google Maps

The man also received stitches to a cut on his right leg and continues to walk with a crutch since the surgery, the court heard.

Connelly’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the full-time carer had found the incident “deeply upsetting”.

‘She is embarrassed and upset’

“She approached him and called an ambulance straight away,” he added.

“It was the responsible thing to do and the only thing she could rightly do at the time.

“The fact he has been injured is a matter of huge regret to Mrs Connelly

“She is embarrassed and upset by this.”

Connelly, of Craighead, Mulben, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Mr O’Neill added his client’s view of the road she was pulling into was hindered by parked cars and that she was a “competent driver” with no previous endorsements.

Urging sheriff Robert McDonald not to ban her from the roads, he added her licence was vital in allowing her to care for both her husband’s and her own health.

The sheriff told her he had given “serious consideration” to taking her licence but would take into account her early plea and her personal circumstances and deal with the matter by way of a £520 fine and nine penalty points instead.

