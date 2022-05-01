Man who tripped into glass door smashed it with road sign out of embarrassment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who tripped and fell into the door of an Aberdeen Co-op store then battered it with a road sign out of “frustration and embarrassment”, a court has heard.

Sergejus Zalmonas, 44, was intoxicated while walking down Union Street when he tripped on a road sign and hit his head on the door of the store.

He then picked up the road sign and smashed a hole through the Co-op’s front glass panel.

Zalmonas was later picked up by police and found with blood all over his hand.

He appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of causing wilful and excessive damage to the shop.

Accused smashed hole in door

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that at around 2.40am on April 26 this year several witnesses alerted police to a disturbance at the Co-op.

“The accused was seen banging the door with a large metal road sign, which caused a hole in the glass,” he said.

“The accused then put his hand through the hole and was seen to remove the broken glass.”

Police soon attended and found Zalmonas a short distance from the store with blood coming from a cut on his hand.

Officers also noted that he was heavily intoxicated.

‘He took his frustration on the door with the road sign’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court that even though Zalmonas had been drinking heavily it was “no excuse for his behaviour”.

He added: “He was running down the road and tripped on a road sign and hit his head on the door of the shop.

“He then took his frustration on the door with the road sign.

“Mr Zalmonas was reacting in pain and embarrassment and had no intention of breaking into the shop – he very much apologises for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Zalmonas offence as an “alcohol-fuelled incident”.

She added: “I understand that you are embarrassed by it however, I have to make my disposal based on this incident and the inconvenience to those at the shop and the local community.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Zalmonas, of Fraser Court, Aberdeen, a total of £210.

