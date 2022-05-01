Man who tripped into glass door smashed it with road sign out of embarrassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man who tripped into glass door smashed it with road sign out of embarrassment

By David McPhee
May 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Sergejus Zalmonas battered a Co-op door with a road sign out of 'frustration and embarrassment'.
A man who tripped and fell into the door of an Aberdeen Co-op store then battered it with a road sign out of “frustration and embarrassment”, a court has heard.

Sergejus Zalmonas, 44, was intoxicated while walking down Union Street when he tripped on a road sign and hit his head on the door of the store.

He then picked up the road sign and smashed a hole through the Co-op’s front glass panel.

Zalmonas was later picked up by police and found with blood all over his hand.

He appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of causing wilful and excessive damage to the shop.

Accused smashed hole in door

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that at around 2.40am on April 26 this year several witnesses alerted police to a disturbance at the Co-op.

“The accused was seen banging the door with a large metal road sign, which caused a hole in the glass,” he said.

“The accused then put his hand through the hole and was seen to remove the broken glass.”

Police soon attended and found Zalmonas a short distance from the store with blood coming from a cut on his hand.

Officers also noted that he was heavily intoxicated.

‘He took his frustration on the door with the road sign’

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court that even though Zalmonas had been drinking heavily it was “no excuse for his behaviour”.

He added: “He was running down the road and tripped on a road sign and hit his head on the door of the shop.

“He then took his frustration on the door with the road sign.

“Mr Zalmonas was reacting in pain and embarrassment and had no intention of breaking into the shop – he very much apologises for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Zalmonas offence as an “alcohol-fuelled incident”.

She added: “I understand that you are embarrassed by it however, I have to make my disposal based on this incident and the inconvenience to those at the shop and the local community.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Zalmonas, of Fraser Court, Aberdeen, a total of £210.

