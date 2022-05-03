Drunk woman who bit and headbutted cops spent Christmas Day in cells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk woman who bit and headbutted cops spent Christmas Day in cells

By Kathryn Wylie
May 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Toyin Rausch leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A woman who drunkenly assaulted three police officers on Christmas Day has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Toyin Rausch, who headbutted one officer and sunk her teeth into two others, also told a female officer: “I know where you live and your life won’t be worth living.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 46-year-old ended up spending Christmas Day 2020 in the cells.

Fiscal depute Lewis Devoy said Rausch was in a police van and being arrested for a matter that is no longer before the court.

“But during the course of the journey in the police van she began acting erratically and flailing her arms,” he said.

Headbutted lady officer

“During the course of a struggle she then began shouting and acting aggressively towards one of the officers by turning towards them and thrusting her head forwards and headbutting her on the right side of her face.

“She was thereafter placed in a cage in the van and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

Rausch wound up in the cells at Kittybrewster police station on Christmas Day.

There she told another female officer: “I know where you live and your life won’t be worth living,” before biting two male officers on their hands.

She was placed within a cell for the night and the officer she headbutted was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Christmas morning.

Rausch admitted three charges of police assault and one of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Not touched alcohol since

Her defence agent David Sutherland said alcohol had played a “significant part” in the events that night.

“Had she not been drinking she thinks it would have been dealt with in an entirely different manner,” he said. “She had not consumed alcohol since Christmas Day 2020.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said there was no pattern of offending and that Rausch, of Oldcroft Gardens, Aberdeen, had pled guilty at a trial diet.

She was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

