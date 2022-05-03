Drunk woman who bit and headbutted cops spent Christmas Day in cells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who drunkenly assaulted three police officers on Christmas Day has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Toyin Rausch, who headbutted one officer and sunk her teeth into two others, also told a female officer: “I know where you live and your life won’t be worth living.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 46-year-old ended up spending Christmas Day 2020 in the cells.

Fiscal depute Lewis Devoy said Rausch was in a police van and being arrested for a matter that is no longer before the court.

“But during the course of the journey in the police van she began acting erratically and flailing her arms,” he said.

Headbutted lady officer

“During the course of a struggle she then began shouting and acting aggressively towards one of the officers by turning towards them and thrusting her head forwards and headbutting her on the right side of her face.

“She was thereafter placed in a cage in the van and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

There she told another female officer: “I know where you live and your life won’t be worth living,” before biting two male officers on their hands.

She was placed within a cell for the night and the officer she headbutted was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Christmas morning.

Rausch admitted three charges of police assault and one of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Not touched alcohol since

Her defence agent David Sutherland said alcohol had played a “significant part” in the events that night.

“Had she not been drinking she thinks it would have been dealt with in an entirely different manner,” he said. “She had not consumed alcohol since Christmas Day 2020.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said there was no pattern of offending and that Rausch, of Oldcroft Gardens, Aberdeen, had pled guilty at a trial diet.

She was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

