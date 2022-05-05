Not so Happy Meal for woman jailed after calling McDonald’s manager a d**khead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who swore at a McDonald’s manager and then assaulted a police officer has been jailed for four months.

Kimberly Fraser lost her temper after a member of staff asked her to leave the Inverness city centre fast food restaurant because of her behaviour.

She also kicked and tried to bite a police officer who tried to detain her following the incident.

Fraser, 38, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to charges of acting in an aggressive manner towards a retail worker and assaulting a police officer.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the offences occurred on March 25 of this year.

She said: “The accused was in the McDonald’s restaurant just before 4.30 in the afternoon and seems to have been looking for her phone.

Woman swore at McDonald’s manager

“Because of her behaviour she was requested to leave by the manager. She responded by calling the manager an ‘ar*e’ and a ‘d**khead’.”

The profanity continued, with Fraser refusing to leave the restaurant until she heard staff requesting police assistance on their Shop Safe radio system.

Ms Poke said police officers traced Fraser to another city centre takeaway.

She said: “They asked to speak with her, she became abusive and refused to cooperate with them.”

‘Abusive’ woman assaulted police officer

After this she attempted to bite an officer and kicked at his right thigh, leaving a footprint on his clothing but no injury.

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Fraser, said his client is currently detained on another matter.

He said: “She has multiple mental health difficulties and substance abuse difficulties in the past too.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank sentenced Fraser to four months imprisonment on each charge, to run concurrently.