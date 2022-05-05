Not so Happy Meal for woman jailed after calling McDonald’s manager a d**khead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Not so Happy Meal for woman jailed after calling McDonald’s manager a d**khead

By Jenni Gee
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
The woman swore a McDonald's manager then assaulted a police officer
The woman swore a McDonald's manager then assaulted a police officer

A woman who swore at a McDonald’s manager and then assaulted a police officer has been jailed for four months.

Kimberly Fraser lost her temper after a member of staff asked her to leave the Inverness city centre fast food restaurant because of her behaviour.

She also kicked and tried to bite a police officer who tried to detain her following the incident.

Fraser, 38, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to charges of acting in an aggressive manner towards a retail worker and assaulting a police officer.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the offences occurred on March 25 of this year.

She said: “The accused was in the McDonald’s restaurant just before 4.30 in the afternoon and seems to have been looking for her phone.

Woman swore at McDonald’s manager

“Because of her behaviour she was requested to leave by the manager. She responded by calling the manager an ‘ar*e’ and a ‘d**khead’.”

The profanity continued, with Fraser refusing to leave the restaurant until she heard staff requesting police assistance on their Shop Safe radio system.

Ms Poke said police officers traced Fraser to another city centre takeaway.

She said: “They asked to speak with her, she became abusive and refused to cooperate with them.”

‘Abusive’ woman assaulted police officer

After this she attempted to bite an officer and kicked at his right thigh, leaving a footprint on his clothing but no injury.

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Fraser, said his client is currently detained on another matter.

He said: “She has multiple mental health difficulties and substance abuse difficulties in the past too.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank sentenced Fraser to four months imprisonment on each charge, to run concurrently.

