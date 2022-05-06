Drink-driver caught moving car off double yellow lines while more than three times limit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drink-driver has been disqualified and hit with a hefty fine after getting behind the wheel to move his brother’s car off double yellow lines.

Igor Caburgan was stopped by police on Crown Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of March 20.

Officers could smell alcohol on the 32-year-old, and a breath test revealed he was more than three times the legal limit.

He was also found to only hold a provisional licence and not to be insured.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on mobile patrol in the area stopped the vehicle and found Caburgan to be the driver and only occupant.

Checks then revealed the car was registered to his brother, and that Caburgan only had a provisional licence and was not insured to drive it.

‘My intention was only to move the car to an appropriate car park’

Ms Martin said: “The constables noted a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the accused and he was required to provide a breath specimen.”

This provided a positive result and he was arrested.

Caburgan, of Albury Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without insurance, and while only the holder of a provisional licence and not accompanied by a qualified driver or displaying L plates.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke asked Caburgan, who appeared without a solicitor, if there was anything he wanted to say about the incident.

‘I would like to apologise’

He replied that there had been an argument in the family that evening and he had driven to see a friend and go for drinks.

He explained his brother had insurance for the car and he thought he would be allowed to drive it.

Caburgan went on: “After having these drinks, because the car was parked on double yellow lines I decided to move it to a car park a short distance away.

“My intention was only to move the car to an appropriate car park and walk home.”

The construction worker added: “I would like to apologise to the court.”

Sheriff Cooke fined him a total of £1,075 and banned him from driving for a year.

