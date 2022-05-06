Three men appear in court after drugs worth £20,000 recovered in Aberdeen homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have appeared in court in connection with a drugs bust which uncovered heroin and cocaine worth more than £20,000 in Aberdeen.

Police officers carried out raids on two properties in Headland Court and St Machar Court, Aberdeen, on Thursday.

They found quantities of Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,200.

Jordan Ndaka, 27, appeared alongside Ritchie Findlay, 21 and Liam King 29, at the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

All three are facing charges of drug possession and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A ‘significant recovery’

The men all gave addresses in Aberdeen.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths, of North East Police Division, said after the arrests: “This significant recovery reinforces our determination to target serious and organised crime.

“We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities, and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

