Man bared bum after women ignored him outside Inverness pub

A drunk who tried to chat to two women outside an Inverness bar dropped his trousers and bared his buttocks when they ignored him.

Steven Little, of Duncraig Street, Inverness, did not take the rejection well and quickly found himself arrested and charged with public indecency.

The 30-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted the offence which occurred outside the Caledonian Bar in High Street, on July 19, 2020.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “It was more stupidity than there being sexual element.”

Defence solicitor Clare Russell conceded: “He had consumed a significant amount of alcohol but it was no excuse for his stupid and immature behaviour.

“He has now stopped drinking.”

Little was fined £500.