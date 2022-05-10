Man bared bum after women ignored him outside Inverness pub By David Love May 10, 2022, 6:00 am Inverness Sheriff Court. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A drunk who tried to chat to two women outside an Inverness bar dropped his trousers and bared his buttocks when they ignored him. Steven Little, of Duncraig Street, Inverness, did not take the rejection well and quickly found himself arrested and charged with public indecency. The 30-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted the offence which occurred outside the Caledonian Bar in High Street, on July 19, 2020. Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “It was more stupidity than there being sexual element.” Defence solicitor Clare Russell conceded: “He had consumed a significant amount of alcohol but it was no excuse for his stupid and immature behaviour. “He has now stopped drinking.” Little was fined £500. More from our crime and courts team Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox January 12, 2022 Man bared bum after women ignored him outside Inverness pub May 10, 2022 Bail breaker’s heavy breathing gives away hiding place under bed May 10, 2022 Topless drunk caught peeing in shop doorway hurled abuse at public and police May 10, 2022 Murder accused takes to stand to deny strangling man after row over vodka May 9, 2022 Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car May 9, 2022 Man, 20, who assaulted police told he’s at ‘critical age’ to turn life around May 9, 2022 Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness May 9, 2022 Police launch new anti-fraud roadshow after soaring scams across the north-east May 9, 2022 Machete-wielding man told Aberdeen police he would ‘chop someone’s head off’ May 9, 2022 Serial rapist jailed for decade over string of violent attacks May 9, 2022 ‘Lonely old man’ sexually assaulted women in Buckie pub May 9, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close