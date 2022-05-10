Judges overturn £290,000 compensation award to son of dead diver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judges overturn £290,000 compensation award to son of dead diver

By James Mulholland
May 10, 2022, 2:47 pm
Lex Warner with his wife Debbie and son.
Senior judges have overturned a decision which forced a shipping company to pay £290,000 compensation to the son of a diver who perished in tragic circumstances.

Judge Lord Sandison awarded the sum to nine-year-old Vincent Warner in a judgement delivered in September 2021 at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

His mother Debbie raised an action on Vincent’s behalf at Scotland’s highest civil court regarding how his dad Lex lost his life off Cape Wrath in the north coast of Scotland in August 2012.

Mr Warner, 50, from Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham and a group of friends had been making a “deep water” technical dive off a wreck.

He was onboard the MV Jean Elaine vessel in the hours before his death.

A map detailing the death of diver Lex Warner.

Both Vincent and Debbie sued the boat’s owners – Orkney based Scapa Flow Charters – for £500,000.

The case centred on how Mr Warner fell on board the MV Jean Elaine whilst walking in fins and sustained an abdominal injury.

The diver later got into trouble when he was in the water.

Lawyers for the family claimed that the ship’s captain Andy Cuthbertson didn’t do enough to minimise the risks which came from divers walking onboard boats whilst wearing fins.

Health and safety measures

In a judgment published last year, Lord Sandison agreed with the submissions made by the Warner family’s legal team. 

He concluded that Mr Cuthbertson failed to put in place proper health and safety measures which would have protected Mr Warner from falling.

This prompted lawyers for Scapa Flow Charters to go to the Inner House of the Court of Session.

Appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Woolman and Lord Pentland were told that their colleague was wrong to find Mr Cuthbertson at fault.

In a judgment issued at the court on Tuesday, the judges agreed with the submissions made to them by Scapa Flow Charters’ legal team.

Lord Carloway wrote that Mr Cuthbertson and the firm put in place adequate safety measures.

‘Informed choice’

Lord Carloway also concluded that Mr Warner chose not to use the safety measures which were put in place by Scapa Flow Charters and that he made an “informed choice”.

He wrote: “It was sufficient in the exercise of reasonable care for the defenders to have provided a safe means of moving from the seat to the exit point in the form of a non-slip and unobstructed deck, handrails and a deckhand.

“They did this.

“Mr Warner, who was well aware of what was an obvious and inherent risk, chose not to use the provided means.

“That was a matter for his choice in the context of a leisure pursuit in which he, and not the defenders, was the skilled and experienced person.

“The defenders did not require to give such a person frequently repeated warnings about a risk of which he was already aware.

“Mr Warner made an informed choice to put his fins on at his seat and to walk in them across the deck to the exit point without using the handrails or the deckhand.

“In these circumstances, the court disagrees with the Lord Ordinary on what was required to meet the standard of care to be applied on the facts found proved.

“The reclaiming motion must be allowed.”

Diving after a fall

During proceedings, the court heard how Mr Warner decided to dive after falling onboard the boat.

It was contended during the hearing that the decision to dive resulted in him experiencing increased levels of abdominal pain due to underwater pressure which in turn led to him rapidly ascending and his eventual death on August 14 2012.

During the action, Mr Warner was described as a very experienced, careful diver who would call off even if he had a “small sniffle”.

In his judgement, Lord Sandison said that Mr Warner died because while he was at a depth of 80 metres below water, he became aware of abdominal pain.

Lord Sandison said this pain was “in consequence” of the “intra-abdominal haemorrhage suffered as a result of his fall on deck”.

Lord Sandison said that Scapa Flow should have done more to eliminate the risks which came from walking on board in fins.

However, the Inner House judges disagreed with Lord Sandison’s conclusions.

