Devout Catholic pulled handgun on Mormon missionaries who knocked on his door

By David Love
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:53 am
Robert Sacawa.
A man pointed a handgun at two missionaries from the Mormon Church after they knocked at his door to spread the word about their religion.

The terrified missionaries fled when Robert Sacawa pulled out what turned out to be a replica of a Colt 9mm automatic pistol which could not be fired.

The 42-year-old told them he would not be swayed from his Catholic faith before producing the non-lethal BB gun, which can only fire pellets, and waving it around.

But the female missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints didn’t know they were not at risk.

Sacawa admitted possessing the imitation firearm at his then home in Rockall Place, Lossiemouth, on June 10, 2018, which caused the missionaries to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

‘He cocked it and waved it about’

The case took so long to come to court because Sacawa failed to appear for two court hearings and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court: “The two missionaries visited his home to spread the word about their religion.

“He told them that he was of the Catholic faith and he said he would not be swayed from that.”

The conversation continued but ended abruptly when Sacawa went into his house and returned to his front door with a handgun.

“He cocked it and waved it about. It was a BB gun manufactured in China which looked like a Colt self-loading pistol but was not capable of firing,” Mrs Gair said.

Defence solicitor David Patterson, standing in for Sacawa’s lawyer, Matthew O’Neill, said a background report would be required.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until June 14 and again remanded Sacawa, who was described as an Inverness prisoner, in custody.

