Chef who drank himself unconscious after Boris Johnson election win tried to urinate on doctor By David McPhee May 10, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 6:35 pm Faris Hussein was fined for attempting to urinate on a doctor after being admitted to hospital. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man secretly smuggled 16 wraps of cocaine into police cell Man who made rape threat and posted intimate photos of woman on social media avoids jail Bail breaker’s heavy breathing gives away hiding place under bed Topless drunk caught peeing in shop doorway hurled abuse at public and police