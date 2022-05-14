Drugged-up worker drove home following nightshift after consuming cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drugged-up worker drove home following nightshift after consuming cannabis

By Kathryn Wylie
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Branden Stephen leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man who drove home from work whilst more than double the drug-driving limit has been banned from the road and told to “reflect” on his offending.

Branden Stephen was noted to look “very pale” and with “dilated pupils” when police pulled him over on Wellington Road in Aberdeen in the early hours of the morning.

He admitted driving with a 5.2mcg reading of cannabis in his system, the legal limit being 2mcg on July 16, 2020.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said police had cause to pull the 25-year-old’s grey Seat car over at 2am.

“The accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,” she said.

“On being stopped by police the officers noted he was very pale and his pupils were dilated.

“He thereafter voluntarily stated that he was using cannabis.”

Officers clocked drug use

A roadside test proved positive for the Class B drug.

Stephen admitted a charge of driving while unfit through drugs.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client had been working the night shift at his old job and was driving home when he was stopped.

“He was, at that stage, a heavy user of cannabis but he now has that under control,” the solicitor said.

Time to use his bike instead

Mr McLeod added that Stephen now works at the city’s heliport and that his commute will be “somewhat of a hassle” once he loses his licence.

“It just now involves him getting up a wee bit earlier and using his bike instead,” he added.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Stephen: “It is a very dangerous thing to do to drive a motor vehicle when you have taken drugs or drink and, in this case, cannabis.

“You need to reflect on this and the impact it could have had on other road users.”

Stephen, of Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, was fined £470 and banned from driving for 15 months.

