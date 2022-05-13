Violent Aberdeen students who left clubbers in hospital let off by sheriff for the sake of their careers By David McPhee and Lauren Taylor May 13, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 8:23 pm Paul Elliott, Mohammad Hassan and Luke Dragic assaulted two men outside ATIK nightclub in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Serial drink-driver jailed after being caught for the FOURTH time ‘A catastrophic error’: Drink-driving personal trainer loses his licence Man reported himself to police after assault on wife at Aberdeen hotel Drink-driving school canteen worker was still over limit day after ‘big session’