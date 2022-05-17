Grinning child rapist wishes he had a ‘time machine’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Grinning child rapist wishes he had a ‘time machine’, court told

By James Mulholland
May 17, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:21 pm
James Freeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
James Freeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

A man who repeatedly raped a teenager wishes he had a “time machine” that he could use to stop himself from committing the abuse, a court has heard.

James Freeman, 49, told defence advocate Bert Kerrigan QC that he’d use the device to travel back to the time he preyed on the young girl.

The accused said that he’d ensure that he didn’t prey on her.

Rapist grinned and laughed as he was handcuffed after conviction

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Freeman made the admission following his conviction earlier this year on rape and sexual assault charges.

Freeman, of Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, was found guilty earlier this year following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Jurors found him guilty of sexual assault and two rape charges. They heard evidence of how Freeman had abused the then child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between May 2013 and 2017.

Jurors heard how he first sexually assaulted the girl at a caravan park in Sutherland when she was aged just 10 or 11 years old.

Freeman also raped the child on various occasions at addresses in Aberdeen, Banff and the north of Scotland when she was aged just 11 or 12.

He also raped her, on various occasions, while she was between 13 and 15, at locations in Banff, Nairn and even a derelict building in Portsoy.

The court heard how Freeman pushed and held the child down on a bed, tied her arms together, blindfolded her and raped her.

Freeman had denied the charges against him and did not react as the jury returned their verdicts.

However, as security officers put handcuffs on him he began to grin and laugh.

‘There is no time machine and he must face up to what he has done’

Judge Simon Collins QC had deferred sentence for the court to obtain a criminal justice social work report on Freeman. He added: “A substantial custodial sentence is inevitable in this case, and the accused will be remanded in custody pending sentence.”

However, at the High Court in Edinburgh, Mr Kerrigan has now asked the court to further defer sentence for a psychologist to assess his client.

He said Freeman, who observed proceedings via video link from prison, had a history of mental health problems and had previously been treated in hospital.

Mr Kerrigan added: “There are no words of mine which can effectively mitigate the acts which he has been convicted of.

“If there was some sort of time machine available, he would use it to ensure that he would not do the actions which he was convicted of.

“However, there is no time machine and he must face up to what he has done.”

Judge Collins further deferred sentence on Freeman for the court to obtain a psychological report.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on July 5 2022.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal