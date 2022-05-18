Arrest warrant issued for Aberdeen man accused of assaulting Hearts player Barrie McKay By Grant McCabe May 18, 2022, 11:41 am Barrie McKay [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a footballer. Zak Griffiths is charged with throwing a cup at Hearts player Barrie McKay during a match between the Edinburgh side and Celtic at Parkhead last December 2. Griffiths entered no plea when the case was initially called at Glasgow Sheriff Court on May 6. The 24-year-old, of Aberdeen, was due to be in the dock for a further hearing last week. Court officials today confirmed a warrant was granted for the arrest of Griffiths after he failed to show. Griffiths faces an alternative charge to the assault of instead behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during the game. More from our crime and courts team Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox January 12, 2022 Child abuser brought to justice after three decades May 18, 2022 Disqualified danger-driver broke back in horror crash May 18, 2022 Woman blasted police with racist abuse as they tried to give her lift home May 18, 2022 Stalker who sent lingerie and sex toys to schoolgirl handed unpaid work May 18, 2022 Man caught with indecent images of children claimed they were to ‘bait and trap’ paedophiles May 18, 2022 North-east police sergeant admits sexual assault against five female officers May 17, 2022 Calls to appeal decision to let off violent Aberdeen students who left clubbers in hospital May 17, 2022 Grinning child rapist wishes he had a ‘time machine’, court told May 17, 2022 North-east police sergeant admits sexual assaults against five women in Aberdeen and Dundee May 17, 2022 Learner driver drove illegally to go fishing with friends May 17, 2022 Convicted paedophile jailed after being found with more than 2,600 images May 17, 2022 For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal North-east police sergeant admits sexual assaults against five women in Aberdeen and Dundee Weekend court roll – a man cleared of murder and a killer drink-driver jailed Man reported himself to police after assault on wife at Aberdeen hotel Man, 20, who assaulted police told he’s at ‘critical age’ to turn life around