Arrest warrant issued for Aberdeen man accused of assaulting Hearts player Barrie McKay

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a footballer.

Zak Griffiths is charged with throwing a cup at Hearts player Barrie McKay during a match between the Edinburgh side and Celtic at Parkhead last December 2.

Griffiths entered no plea when the case was initially called at Glasgow Sheriff Court on May 6.

The 24-year-old, of Aberdeen, was due to be in the dock for a further hearing last week.

Court officials today confirmed a warrant was granted for the arrest of Griffiths after he failed to show.

Griffiths faces an alternative charge to the assault of instead behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during the game.

