Woman in court accused of killing two-year-old boy in Highland crash By Noel Donaldson and Jenni Gee May 18, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 9:18 pm Iain Mackay died after the crash on the A99 at Occumster [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Disqualified danger-driver broke back in horror crash Weekend court roll – a man cleared of murder and a killer drink-driver jailed Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness Weekend court roll – Murder trial and food boss on cocaine charge