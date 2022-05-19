Professional MMA fighter who hit 100mph was rushing to get to training session on time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Professional MMA fighter who hit 100mph was rushing to get to training session on time

By Kathryn Wylie
May 19, 2022, 5:28 pm
Jake Daley hit speeds of 100mph on the A96 near Inverurie.
A professional martial arts fighter hit speeds of 100mph as he rushed to a training session because he was worried he’d get a fine if he didn’t shed enough weight.

But that move has now cost Jake Daley his driving licence – and possibly his business – after police spied him speeding along the A96 Blackburn to Inverurie road in his black Mercedes-Benz.

He told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court he was rushing to training ahead of a pro fight the following week.

Daley, known as ‘The Young Gunner’ in the Pro MMA world, is ranked 154th in the Pro Men’s Lightweight competition in the United Kingdom.

The 26-year-old claimed he’d be fined if he didn’t make the weight for his match, so was determined to get to his training session in Inverurie on time.

Spotted tailgating and speeding

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said police in an unmarked car spotted Daley as he overtook them on the 70mph stretch of road just after 8pm on August 25 last year.

“He was then observed to accelerate heavily off of a roundabout and police began to follow him and noted his car reached 90mph as they tried to keep up with him.

“He was then seen to follow too closely behind another vehicle and officers described him as ‘tailgating it’.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“He was then seen accelerating off another roundabout at approximately 90mph and then seen to accelerate up to 100mph before tailgating another vehicle on approach to a third roundabout.

“It was the officers’ opinion that he failed to maintain a safe braking distance to the vehicle ahead.

“On exiting another roundabout he was seen to undertake another vehicle at 60mph before accelerating up to 80mph.

“He was then stopped by police officers.”

Feared he’d get a fine over weight

Daley admitted a charge of dangerous driving and representing himself in court.

He agreed he broke the speed limit but argued: “I don’t think I was doing that kind of speed”.

The dad-of-one said: “I have no explanation. I was rushing to a training session for an MMA fight the following week.

“During this time I was doing a procedure called weight cutting so it was important to make the session as I would have been fined for not making the weight.”

The self-employed gas engineer said his business would have to fold if he lost his licence and claimed he would also struggle to pay a fine due to him pouring all his savings into the business over the past year.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “You have gone on in the explanation to your plea to say you understand the stupidity of your actions and you realise the danger that could have been caused.

“You say you run a business and have three employees but if you lose your licence that business would have to be folded.”

Banned from road

Daley confirmed this and added: “I am apologetic and understand what I have done.”

The sheriff handed him the mandatory minimum 12-month roads ban that accompanies any dangerous driving conviction.

He spared Daley, of Old Bourtie Steading, Inverurie, a fine though – handing him 100 hours of unpaid work instead.

More from our crime and courts team

