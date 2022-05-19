Professional MMA fighter who hit 100mph was rushing to get to training session on time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A professional martial arts fighter hit speeds of 100mph as he rushed to a training session because he was worried he’d get a fine if he didn’t shed enough weight.

But that move has now cost Jake Daley his driving licence – and possibly his business – after police spied him speeding along the A96 Blackburn to Inverurie road in his black Mercedes-Benz.

He told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court he was rushing to training ahead of a pro fight the following week.

Daley, known as ‘The Young Gunner’ in the Pro MMA world, is ranked 154th in the Pro Men’s Lightweight competition in the United Kingdom.

The 26-year-old claimed he’d be fined if he didn’t make the weight for his match, so was determined to get to his training session in Inverurie on time.

Spotted tailgating and speeding

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said police in an unmarked car spotted Daley as he overtook them on the 70mph stretch of road just after 8pm on August 25 last year.

“He was then observed to accelerate heavily off of a roundabout and police began to follow him and noted his car reached 90mph as they tried to keep up with him.

“He was then seen to follow too closely behind another vehicle and officers described him as ‘tailgating it’.

“He was then seen accelerating off another roundabout at approximately 90mph and then seen to accelerate up to 100mph before tailgating another vehicle on approach to a third roundabout.

“It was the officers’ opinion that he failed to maintain a safe braking distance to the vehicle ahead.

“On exiting another roundabout he was seen to undertake another vehicle at 60mph before accelerating up to 80mph.

“He was then stopped by police officers.”

Feared he’d get a fine over weight

Daley admitted a charge of dangerous driving and representing himself in court.

He agreed he broke the speed limit but argued: “I don’t think I was doing that kind of speed”.

The dad-of-one said: “I have no explanation. I was rushing to a training session for an MMA fight the following week.

“During this time I was doing a procedure called weight cutting so it was important to make the session as I would have been fined for not making the weight.”

The self-employed gas engineer said his business would have to fold if he lost his licence and claimed he would also struggle to pay a fine due to him pouring all his savings into the business over the past year.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “You have gone on in the explanation to your plea to say you understand the stupidity of your actions and you realise the danger that could have been caused.

“You say you run a business and have three employees but if you lose your licence that business would have to be folded.”

Banned from road

Daley confirmed this and added: “I am apologetic and understand what I have done.”

The sheriff handed him the mandatory minimum 12-month roads ban that accompanies any dangerous driving conviction.

He spared Daley, of Old Bourtie Steading, Inverurie, a fine though – handing him 100 hours of unpaid work instead.

