Motherwell fan caught with ecstasy and cocaine at Pittodrie By Kathryn Wylie May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 1:27 pm Evan Johnstone appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Drink-driving welder caught just hours after buying new car Domestic abuser stabbed hole through bathroom door in terrifying Shining-style attack Stalker who sent lingerie and sex toys to schoolgirl handed unpaid work Man caught with indecent images of children claimed they were to ‘bait and trap’ paedophiles