Men face drug charges after joint operation with Merseyside Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men face drug charges after joint operation with Merseyside Police

By Jenni Gee
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:53 am
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court
The men appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court

Three men from the Merseyside area have appeared in court charged with drug dealing.

Jack Horgan, 23, Carl Masher, 24, and Liam Riley, 25, appeared on petition in private at Inverness Sheriff Court

They each made no plea to the charge, all were committed for further examination and released on bail.

The date for the next hearing is yet to be set.

Drug charges result of joint operation

The appearances come after Highlands and Islands Police Division announced that three men had been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences following a joint operation with Merseyside police.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that three men aged 23, 24, and 25 have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences following a joint operation with Merseyside Police.

“Officers executed warrants at three addresses in Merseyside on the morning of Tuesday May 17 following an intelligence-led investigation.”

Detective Inspector William Nimmo, of Police Scotland’s Inverness Divisional Organised Crime Team, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for assisting with this operation.

“Our partnership approach shows our commitment to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.”

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]