Men face drug charges after joint operation with Merseyside Police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men from the Merseyside area have appeared in court charged with drug dealing.

Jack Horgan, 23, Carl Masher, 24, and Liam Riley, 25, appeared on petition in private at Inverness Sheriff Court

They each made no plea to the charge, all were committed for further examination and released on bail.

The date for the next hearing is yet to be set.

Drug charges result of joint operation

The appearances come after Highlands and Islands Police Division announced that three men had been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences following a joint operation with Merseyside police.

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm that three men aged 23, 24, and 25 have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences following a joint operation with Merseyside Police.

“Officers executed warrants at three addresses in Merseyside on the morning of Tuesday May 17 following an intelligence-led investigation.”

Detective Inspector William Nimmo, of Police Scotland’s Inverness Divisional Organised Crime Team, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for assisting with this operation.

“Our partnership approach shows our commitment to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.”