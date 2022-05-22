Inverness man left victim permanently impaired with ‘one amazing punch’ during ‘three days of madness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness man left victim permanently impaired with ‘one amazing punch’ during ‘three days of madness’

By David Love
May 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Inverness man who was already locked up for attempted murder has admitted leaving another man “permanently impaired” with a single punch.

William Williamson, 23, left his victim with multiple fractures to his skull, both eye sockets, cheekbone, jaw and nose after the vicious assault at his home.

The brutal attack on March 2 last year was the beginning of “three days of madness,” Williamson’s lawyer told Inverness Sheriff Court.

He was previously jailed for five years and four months in February, after admitting repeatedly punching and kicking Gary Paterson on March 5 last year.

Now the violent offender has had a further 18 months added to his custodial sentence, to run alongside his existing jail term.

‘One amazing punch’

The Crown accepted a guilty plea to a single punch which the man with a drooping left eye.

But Sheriff Ian Cruickshank expressed surprise at the severity of the injuries.

He told defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif: “That is one amazing punch. The injuries are significant.”

And Mr Latif replied: “The Crown accepted it was a single punch and the consequences are disproportionate.”

The attack happened in Bruce Gardens, Inverness. Picture: Google Street View.

Sheriff Cruickshank responded: “I have to accept that this has been agreed and I will say nothing more than that.”

He then addressed Williamson, who appeared by video link from prison.

“There was not the slightest justification for you doing that,” the sheriff told him.

The court heard that Williamson wrongly accused his victim of stealing his bank card after the pair had an all-day drinking session in the man’s house in Bruce Gardens, Inverness, before unleashing the punch.

‘Fugue of intoxication and drugs’

Mr Latif explained: “This was three days of madness, which overtook him in a fugue of intoxication and drugs.

“He apologises to the complainer. There were a number of factors which led to this.”

Mr Latif said the taking of the intoxicants by his client was a response to a number of bereavements.

“The passing of his grandfather, father and sister in recent years had an effect on him. But now he is at a crossroads in his life and he is taking such help as he can in prison.”

