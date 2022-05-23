Knife-wielding man slashed at dealer to avoid paying drug debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knife-wielding man slashed at dealer to avoid paying drug debt

By David McPhee
May 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Daniel Robertson slashed at a drug dealer with a knife in the street.
Daniel Robertson slashed at a drug dealer with a knife in the street.

A man pulled a 10-inch blade during a street fight in an attempt to avoid paying back a drug debt.

Daniel Robertson, 37, was seen by members of the public waving a large kitchen knife around and making slashing movements towards another man on Aberdeen’s Wallfield Place.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Robertson pulled out the blade in an attempt to avoid paying a sizable drug debt.

His solicitor confirmed Robertson had a longstanding addiction to crack cocaine and heroin but said his client was “no knife man”.

Robertson was also sentenced over a bail breach from two weeks ago, where his heavy breathing alerted police that he was hiding under a bed.

He was later caught with 16 wraps of cocaine while in a police cell.

Daniel Robertson was found with more than £300 worth of cocaine in a police cell.

Fiscal depute Brain Young told the court that on the evening of July 3 last year residents heard shouting on Wallfield Place and looked out to see two men engaged in a “loud verbal argument”.

“The accused and the unidentified male appeared to be making attempts to goad each other into starting a physical fight,” Mr Young said.

“The witnesses saw that the accused was holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand.

“It was approximately 10 inches long, had a silver blade and a dark-coloured handle.

“The accused was seen to wave the knife in the air in the direction of the unidentified male and made slashing movement in a threatening manner.”

Those watching the exchange between the pair began filming the altercation.

However, they became more alarmed by Robertson’s behaviour and called police as they feared for the other man’s safety.

The unidentified male then ran down Wallfield Place towards Craigie Loanings and jumped into a taxi, which sped off.

Police soon traced Robertson to an address on Wallfield Place, where they found the knife and arrested him.

Addict was found with cocaine in police cell

Robertson, a waste management worker, was also facing sentencing for a bail breach and for being caught with 16 wraps of cocaine while in the cells at Kittybrewster Police Station on May 8 this year.

He was snared by police when his heavy breathing gave away that he was hiding under a bed after he had breached a bail order.

Later that evening, custody officers spotted Robertson acting suspiciously on CCTV and went to inspect his cell and found him with 16 wraps of cocaine and a pipe.

Robertson pleaded guilty to four charges, including behaving in a threatening manner and brandishing a knife and being in possession of a large blade.

He also admitted being involved in the supply of a controlled drug while in police cells at Kittybrewster Custody Suite on Great Northern Road and breaching his bail conditions.

Robertson’s defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that most of his client’s life had been “bedevilled by drug misuse”.

He added: “Mr Robertson was meeting this individual and he owed a drug debt – it was a drug situation.

“His actions were wrong and he regrets this episode in his life.

“It is an unenviable record that he has, but he is no knife man and there’s nothing in his previous record that suggests that.”

Sheriff describes offences as ‘concerning’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Robertson, who is already subject to a high tariff community payback order, that his offences were “concerning”.

“Especially the incident in which you became involved with someone to whom you owed a drug debt,” he said.

He added that he was also concerned that the altercation took place on the street close to the general public.

Sheriff Miller sentenced Robertson, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to an 18-week restriction of liberty order.

