Aberdeen domestic abuser assaulted partner so many times ‘she lost count’

By Ellie Milne
May 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Robert Harrison leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Robert Harrison leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A violent Aberdeen man has appeared in court over a campaign of domestic abuse that happened so many times his victim “lost count”.

Robert Harrison, 59, subjected his partner to repeated abuse, including punching and pushing her body and striking her head, over a period of 15 months.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court about an alcohol-fuelled incident that took place in August 2020.

He said: “The complainer was walking downstairs when the accused approached her and grabbed her t-shirt.

“She tried to go back up the stairs to get away from him. He pushed her on the back causing her to fall forward and her head and eye were struck on the radiator.”

The incident took place at an address in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

The fiscal depute recounted another occasion when a drunken Harrison refused the dinner he’d been made, insisting he wanted more alcohol instead.

Mr McMann said: “He became angry at the woman and pushed her out of the kitchen stating ‘get out of the house’.

“He pushed her out of the house, closing the door and locking it. She was left standing crying in an extremely distressed state in the rain with only one slipper on.”

The woman described Harrison as “violent”.

‘Heavy use of alcohol’

Harrison pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his partner between August 1 2020 and November 6 2021.

Defence agent Chris Maitland told the court his client had no memory of the events because of his “heavy use of alcohol” at the time.

“Mr Harrison tells me he has not touched a drop of alcohol since his arrest in 2021,” Mr Maitland said.

“He feels his whole personality and lifestyle has had a massive change since then. He is trying to get his life back on track.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said it was “surprising” that Harrison had been assessed as “low risk” in a social work report.

He added: “If a partner has told the police she was assaulted so many times that she lost count, it’s difficult to really understand why the assessment is that he is low risk ”

Sheriff Buchanan deferred sentence for Harrison, of Old Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen, for further social work reports to be carried out.

