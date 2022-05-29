On The Beat: Keeping safe and crime free as Aberdeen beach returns to pre-pandemic hustle and bustle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Now that the lighter nights are here, it’s great to see Aberdeen beach front back to its pre-pandemic hustle and bustle.

I’ve noticed a few new things in the area: more coffee shops and pop-up food providers, many new puppy and dog owners and lots of open water swimmers, cyclists and runners.

With them all in mind, I’d like to highlight some of the ongoing work that me and my team have become involved with in recent months, along with our many partners.

The Aberdeen Water Safety Group partnership group was formed to reduce lives lost to drowning through education and promotion of water safety.

It comprises of a number of participants, including the RNLI, Aberdeen City Council, HM Coastguard, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, The Royal Life Saving Society, and The Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club, as well as Police Scotland.

Lifesaving message

Together, we continue to work towards getting the lifesaving message out there, in an educational but fun way and in particular, to youngsters and users of the Aberdeen Beach area.

Over the last couple of years, increased and improved signage has been erected which you will hopefully have noticed whilst enjoying what Aberdeen Beach has to offer.

The existing lifesaving equipment and the maintenance of these valuable items have also been upgraded in recognition of the crucial contribution these simple bits of kit can potentially make to saving lives.

Despite the north-east not normally being known for its tropical climate, I along with everyone else am hoping for a long, warm, sunny and safe summer.

Please help us enjoy the summer months all the more by obeying the water safety guidance displayed at Aberdeen Beach.

Keep yourself safe by not entering the water while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and use the beach facilities responsibly.

Operations Armour and Lathe are once again up and running, looking at the anti-social use and thefts of both motorbikes and bicycles.

These types of crime have traditionally been a policing priority in the Seaton beat area and I’m therefore keen that the ongoing work of the Armour Team will continue to have a positive influence within our community.

As always, the success of the operation relies significantly on information and intelligence being passed to ourselves so we can act on it.

Please can I reiterate previous appeals for the Seaton community to get in touch with us by phoning 101 or emailing TillydroneSeatonOldAberdeenCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk to advise us of all aspects of criminality or anti-social behaviour affecting the community – particularly in relation to motorbike and bicycle thefts and their associated anti-social usage.

In order to reduce the chances of them being stolen, good quality security locks and alarms are an excellent investment.

Please also consider where you store your motorbike or bicycle when not in use.

Should your bicycle be stolen, in order to allow for the best possible chances of recovery and return to the rightful owner, it’s always helpful to have a note of the serial number and any distinguishing features, and perhaps a photograph to assist in our investigations.

For further crime reduction advice, please see the Police Scotland website’s crime reduction pages.

