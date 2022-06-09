Runaway rapist started new life in France after attack outside Aberdeen nightclub By Grant McCabe June 9, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:46 pm The rape happened outside Institute nightclub in Aberdeen in 2013 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Sir Cliff Richard recalls how he feared heart attack after sex assault claims Nightclub needle attacks puzzle European authorities Men jailed for raping the same woman after night out Weekend court roll – monkeypox and a cocaine Kinder Surprise