Exclusive: Bypass crash victim Flynn thanks doctors and nurses who saved his life By Bryan Rutherford June 28, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 2:43 pm Flynn Scott with the medical team who helped save his life [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Exclusive: Mum tells of ‘miracle’ as bypass crash victim Flynn comes out of coma and says ‘I love you’ Exclusive: Coma footballer was left by police near AWPR shortly before he was hit by van Anthony Joshua among sports stars supporting bullied boy who lost his finger Dingwall man fighting for his life as community pull together to support family