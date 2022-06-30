Drug trafficker broke down in tears after being locked up over £120,000 cocaine haul By Dave Finlay June 30, 2022, 2:10 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 2:33 pm Brett Ewen at Edinburgh High Court. Picture by Matthew Donnelly. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Drugged-up man clambered across rooftops and tried patio doors Drug-driver who was 16 TIMES limit smashed car into wall Man locked up after being caught with £12,000 of cannabis stashed in his home Dad hid heroin and cocaine stash in Aberdeen public woodland wall after falling into debt