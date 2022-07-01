Inverness athlete jailed for five years after raping woman in flat By Reporter July 1, 2022, 12:32 pm Daniel McFarlane. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Brother of vulnerable woman jailed for gross negligence manslaughter Alleged stalker ‘sent The Crown star Claire Foy 1,000 emails in a month’ ‘Utterly ashamed’ woman asks sheriff to jail her after drug-fuelled assault on police officers Disgraced police officer who sexually assaulted five women spared jail