Army veteran jailed after repeatedly raping woman and smearing blood on her face By Dave Finlay July 4, 2022, 2:20 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 2:24 pm The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Abuser forced girlfriend to dig a grave for their miscarried baby with her bare hands Man wore mask to pursue ‘bad blood’ rival through streets of Fraserburgh before stabbing him Chef told ex-girlfriend he’d show her ‘what a monster truly is’ in barrage of calls and texts Man threatened to glass woman then hit her in the face