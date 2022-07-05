Man in dock facing 14 charges of smearing poo around Aberdeen high-rise By Danny McKay July 5, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 8:38 am Residents were appalled to find their doors smeared with the waste matter. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Drug mule jailed after he attempted to transport £7,000 of cocaine into Aberdeen Army veteran jailed after repeatedly raping woman and smearing blood on her face Man for court following reports of poo being smeared in Aberdeen high-rise hallway Man wore mask to pursue ‘bad blood’ rival through streets of Fraserburgh before stabbing him