Exclusive: Bar boss tells of shock after police quiz HER for releasing pub ‘sex’ video By Bryan Rutherford July 12, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 7:08 pm Stonehaven businesswoman Michelle Ward and the CCTV footage of a couple getting intimate in Number 44 Hotel and Bar. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Police ‘assessing’ allegations Sir Mo Farah was trafficked to UK as child David Beckham ‘felt helpless’ after stalker tried to collect Harper from school Kemi Badenoch refuses to enter ‘tax bidding war’ in Tory leadership campaign Who is backing who? Eight candidates in leadership race as Javid pulls out