Abusive boyfriend left ex with burst eardrum after attack in Aberdeen street By Danny McKay July 14, 2022, 6:18 pm Ryan Massie [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Dad jailed over ‘sustained’ attack on ex-partner after child access row Woman battered victim and stole jacket after taking potentially ‘lethal’ cocktail of drugs ‘A corrupt police officer who abused his profession’: Retired policeman convicted of sex charges Woman allegedly targeted 85-year-old Aberdeen pensioner in £238,000 romance fraud plot