Aberdeen TV presenter Isla Traquair opens up about devastating impact from stalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts Aberdeen TV presenter Isla Traquair opens up about devastating impact from stalker

Aberdeen TV presenter Isla Traquair opens up about devastating impact from stalker

By David Mackay
July 17, 2022, 3:24 pm
Jonathan Barrett has been found guilty of stalking Isla Traquair. Picture by Solent News
Jonathan Barrett has been found guilty of stalking Isla Traquair. Picture by Solent News

Former newsreader Isla Traquair has spoken for the first time of her ordeal at the hands of a stalker and the devastating impact it has had on her life.

Aberdeen-born Traquair, 42, who was a newsreader for STV and Channel 5, spoke out after Jonathan Barrett was last week found guilty of stalking her.

She revealed how she had just bought a cottage in the Cotswolds after returning to the UK from America, when she first encountered Barrett, a neighbour, who had let himself into her home to speak to her.

‘I moved to America to get away’

Barrett began to harass Traquair, including shouting at her and staring into her house. Problems became so bad that she began regularly staying with friends.

Traquair, who grew up in Westhill, said: “It broke me. I was in fear for my safety for most of a year, and I even moved to America because I had to get far away.

“I was a shell of myself. I lost weight. My hair started to fall out. This man’s behaviour affected every single aspect of my life.

“I’m still having panic attacks. I have no home. A relationship has since broken down. It’s upset my parents, affected my finances, my ability to work. It has broken me in ways I didn’t even know I could be broken.

Isla Traquair in 2006, when she worked for STV in Aberdeen.

“The irony is that in my job I have lived in some of the most dangerous places in the world. I have confronted murderers. Yet I’ve never been as terrified as I was in a cottage in rural Wiltshire.”

Last week, Barrett, 53, was found guilty of stalking Traquair in a hearing at Salisbury Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Mina Seales told Barrett that he “pursued a course of conduct that caused alarm and distress”.

He will be sentenced later this month but was handed an immediate restraining order to not contact Traquair or enter or look into her property for one year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal