Child rapist finally behind bars – 32 years after brave victims first reported him to police By Danny McKay July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:11 pm The High Court in Aberdeen. Police Scotland said they were unable to provide a photograph of John Sinclair today. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Sunak says he would make downblousing a criminal offence Woman chased stranger into Aberdeen street then tried to rob him First offender jailed for series of sex attacks on two women Long-time Academy member sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex abuse