Man in court accused of serious assault on Summer Street in Aberdeen By Bryan Rutherford August 2, 2022, 5:10 pm The alleged serious assault led to the police closure of Summer Street, Aberdeen. Picture: Wullie Marr [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Building boss who went on drug-fuelled campaign of violence ordered to stay away from mum and wife Man who smeared excrement over himself and cell apologises for disgusting behaviour Single punch left pub-goer permanently impaired Serial sex attacker told victims: ‘Do you want me to beat you or rape you?’