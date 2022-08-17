Woman threw stone through ex’s kitchen window after he didn’t answer door By Danny McKay August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Carrie Findlay leaving court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Brave mum on school run rugby-tackled screwdriver-wielding shop raider, jury told Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised Woman 'clawed' partner's face during Valentine's Day row over drinking Lorry driver hit man in face with glass bowl following argument after funeral Man whose headbutt caused policeman to lose his memory must save up to avoid… Man's birthday night out ended with him smashing up Aberdeen University toilets Man caught with cannabis and scales said he used them to track how much… 'We were disco dancing': Domestic abuser's excuse to police after Airbnb attack Predator who attacked girl, 14, at river 'won't get the help he needs in… More from Press and Journal First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall 0 Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead 0 Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs' 0 Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard 0 Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions 0