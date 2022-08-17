Disqualified driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 90mph chase in stolen Ford Focus By Danny McKay August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Shaun Kilminster. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Man guilty of attempted robbery after being rugby-tackled by brave school-run mum Neighbour posted lit cigarette through letterbox then brandished metal pole in woman's garden Teens chase man into Aberdeen Nando's before attacking him in front of stunned diners Woman threw stone through ex's kitchen window after he didn't answer door Brave mum on school run rugby-tackled screwdriver-wielding shop raider, jury told Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised Woman 'clawed' partner's face during Valentine's Day row over drinking Lorry driver hit man in face with glass bowl following argument after funeral Man whose headbutt caused policeman to lose his memory must save up to avoid… More from Press and Journal First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances' Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them 0 Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed 0 Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre… 0 Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year 0 RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia 0