Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby By Bryan Rutherford and Kathryn Wylie September 11, 2022, 6:00 am Peter Groat pleaded guilty to assault and culpable and reckless conduct [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer Drink-driver begged witness not to tell police after fleeing crash scene Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit Rogue trader ordered to repay hundreds of pounds to customers he defrauded over Facebook Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang… Armed police storm bus in Aberdeen city centre after passenger spots man with gun 'Colombian cartels need not worry': Amateur cannabis grower's plants had 'little to no value' Dangerous dog Max back in trouble after Banff businesswoman let him off the lead More from Press and Journal On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo 0 The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal… 0 Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw… 0 Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east 0 Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years 0