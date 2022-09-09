Rogue trader ordered to repay hundreds of pounds to customers he defrauded over Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rogue trader ordered to repay hundreds of pounds to customers he defrauded over Facebook

By Kathryn Wylie
September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 5:04 pm
Graham Thom appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
A rogue trader who swindled would-be customers out of hundreds of pounds of cash has been ordered to return his ill-gotten gains.

Dishonest Graham Thom pocketed cash deposits for jobs, like cleaning gutters and fitting a window, but never carried out the work.

The 31-year-old father-of-two used his Facebook page to defraud three people, including a pensioner, out of £750.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Elgin Sheriff Court two women and a 77-year-old man heard nothing from Thom after they paid him to do the work.

His first victim, from Huntly, saw Thom’s business advertised on Facebook offering services including guttering and roofing on February 14 last year.

But after being quoted £400 for the work she was asked to pay a £200 deposit via bank transfer. After she did that all communication ceased and he blanked her multiple requests for work to start or a refund.

On March 21, Thom was at it again, this time offering his services to a pensioner who he had spotted on a Facebook page requesting names of tradesmen who could fix problems with his gutters.

“He received a Facebook message from the accused stating he could help,” the fiscal said. “Similarly he was quoted £400 for the work and asked for a deposit of £200 in advance via bank transfer.

“He agreed and paid and again thereafter all communications stopped from the accused.”

Told her the deposit was non-refundable

On April 19 last year the rogue trader then targeted a woman who was looking to get a window fitted.

This woman was quoted £800 and paid a £350 deposit. Thom made several appointments with her but didn’t turn up.

“She asked for her money back but he declined and told her the deposit was non-refundable,” the fiscal added.

“In all three cases the complainers did not receive any money back.”

Thom admitted three charges of fraud.

‘Started with good intentions’

His defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said: “Everything started with good intentions.

“He had thought that having experience in the building trade before this would be a good way to help his family.

“But after getting himself ready for this kind of work his family dynamic changed and it caused difficulties.

“He took the money and it got to a stage where he was not in a position to carry out the work and he has not returned that money.”

The solicitor added that Thom was the main carer within his family and is now on benefits.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered he repay the £750 he took from his three victims.

She also handed Thom, of Muiralehouse Terrace, Bridge of Marnoch, a two-year supervision order and a curfew that will last 145 days.

