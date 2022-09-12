Woman had to learn to walk again after boyfriend’s horror crash off bridge By Danny McKay September 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:26 pm Deklyn Davidson crashed his car off the bridge over the old Formartine and Buchan railway line on the B999. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Controlling husband secretly tracked wife's movements using children's iPad Charges dropped against Aberdeen airport traveller in first-ever Covid papers case Men barged into stranger's home and threatened to decapitate him with samurai swords Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders Knife-wielding teen burst into man's bedroom and demanded cash On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby Drink-driver begged witness not to tell police after fleeing crash scene Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit More from Press and Journal Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland 0 Five-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Aberdeen 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine 0 Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin 0