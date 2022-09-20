Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner’s affair with best friend By Danny McKay September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 7:10 pm Abigail Darbyshire smiles after leaving court without punishment. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her' Aberdeen serial sex attacker jailed after decade of 'barbarity' to women Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum's body was discovered Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time 'There is no forgiveness for what you did': Former Inverness prison guard guilty of… Man left splattered in blood after stamping baby seagulls to death Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs More from Press and Journal North Sea oil and gas emissions down more than 20% since 2018 Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal 0 Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London 0 Editor's Picks Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum’s body was discovered Balmoral visitors hope King Charles and Camilla get time to rest following funeral after returning to Deeside ‘They have become our sons as well’: Permanent memorial unveiled in Kingussie to Indian and Pakistani soldiers Poundland finally set to open in Aberdeen this weekend after repeated delays A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench where memories are made