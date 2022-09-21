Police warning about false and upsetting WhatsApp message detailing Aberdeen mum’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police warning about false and upsetting WhatsApp message detailing Aberdeen mum’s murder

By Bryan Rutherford
September 21, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:19 pm
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
North-east building boss fined £9,000 for flattening badger setts
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her'
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner's affair with best friend
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Aberdeen serial sex attacker jailed after decade of 'barbarity' to women
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum's body was discovered

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
An inaccurate WhatsApp message is being circulated about Jill Barclay's murder in Dyce.
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks