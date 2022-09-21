North-east building boss fined £9,000 for flattening badger setts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

North-east building boss fined £9,000 for flattening badger setts

By David McPhee
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:25 pm
Bruce Allan of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders has been fined more than £9,000 after the company flattened active badger setts.
Bruce Allan of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders has been fined more than £9,000 after the company flattened active badger setts.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Steven Ross in action for Buckie Thistle
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A WhatsApp message which has fuelled rumours about the murder of an Aberdeen mum is spreading incorrect information, the Press and Journal can reveal Picture shows; Murdered Jill Barclay, Dyce scene of crime, and inaccurate WhatsApp message . N/A. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Police warning about false and upsetting WhatsApp message detailing Aberdeen mum's murder
Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
CR0038293 vigil for Jill Barclay who was murdered in Dyce at the weekend. 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road but may move up to near a property opposite the roundabout at Dyces Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street (where there is a police cordon at the scene of crime). Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............20/9/22
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
The man accused of murdering Jill Barclay, Rhys Bennett, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae and Andrew murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and Andrew. N/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her'
Abigail Darbyshire.
Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner's affair with best friend
Glasgow High Court
Aberdeen serial sex attacker jailed after decade of 'barbarity' to women
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay Picture shows; Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay. A property opposite the roundabout at Dyce?s Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2022
Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum's body was discovered

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks