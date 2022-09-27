Cocaine driver mounted pavements, broke plant pots and struck road traffic sign By David McPhee September 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 11:55 am Kieran Robinson admitted driving dangerously while under the influence of cocaine. Picture by Kenny Elrick [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in… Twin brothers to stand trial accused of murdering cyclist Tony Parsons Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank… 0 Renee MacRae murder accused decides not to give evidence in his defence Man called Aberdonians 'f****** scum' and hurled racist abuse at Portuguese family using the… Convicted rapist who refused to accept responsibility appeals prison sentence Blood from possible blow to the head found in Renee MacRae's BMW boot, expert… Drug dealers caught with £35,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and guns spared jail Fugitive sex offender who spent nearly two years on the run is finally jailed More from Press and Journal 'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action… 0 CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary 0 Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile' 0 Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of… 0 Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend 0 Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Editor's Picks Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank Kinnis to be examined Aberdeen’s True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in the house Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution’s closing speech