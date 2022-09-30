‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180 degrees off the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180 degrees off the road

By Jenni Gee
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:20 am
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
The Renee and Andrew MacRae trial in pictures: 15 images that led to Bill…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: 'Any…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court

More from Press and Journal

Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Dale McLaughlan admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks