Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced

By Kathryn Wylie
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:09 am
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man phoned Scotland's justice secretary and threatened to petrol bomb police
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would 'bite their faces…
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man grabbed police officer between the legs and called her colleague a 'p**f'
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Serial fraudster ordered to compensate victim after £2,000 tools scam
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Who was 'the man with the Mexican moustache'? The Renee MacRae case theory that…
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Mum banned from road after 'ill-judged' overtake leads to frightening near-miss with HGV
Machete attack Aberdeen
Drug dealer caught with cocaine after machete attack was 'terrified' of those he worked…
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
9
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Jamie Stroud leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks