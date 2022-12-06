Voyeur tried to secretly ‘upskirt’ students with camera and used night vision to film local children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Voyeur tried to secretly ‘upskirt’ students with camera and used night vision to film local children

By Jenni Gee
December 6, 2022, 7:05 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 4:27 pm
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A voyeur tried to secretly film under the skirts of female students on the Inverness campus where he was studying.

Iain Grant, who was a University of the Highlands and Islands computer science student at the time, also used night vision to video record local children.

Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of breach of the peace, concerning videos that were made between March 2002 and February 2019.

He also pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children.

The 46-year-old’s perverse and disturbing interests were exposed by police who raided his mother and stepfather’s home in Muir of Ord, where he lived with the couple.

Officers discovered videos that revealed the voyeur had followed a woman on foot, recording her movements without the female’s knowledge.

‘Violated’ and ‘alarmed’

She appeared in 21 videos, recorded on separate occasions, during train journeys between Muir of Ord and Inverness.

On one occasion, the video showed that Grant had filmed the woman as she walked across the station concourse in the Highland capital and boarded a train.

When she was identified and told about Grant’s actions, the woman revealed to police that she felt “violated” and “quite alarmed”.

Grant was also caught with hundreds of indecent images of children on devices that were confiscated from the property during the police search.

‘Files of a voyeuristic nature’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Grant’s crimes were uncovered by police after they acted on intelligence.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Muir of Ord address.

When they arrived at the property, Grant told them: “I know what you are looking for. It’s me you are looking for”.

Officers seized evidence from Grant’s home, including videotapes and electronic devices.

“Some [videos] were recorded in night vision at night,” Mrs Gair said.

The court heard that a collection of “71 video files of a voyeuristic nature”  were found on devices taken into evidence.

They showed women wearing skirts and tights and in one example, dark leggings.

Many of the clips were captured on train trips between Muir of Ord and Inverness.

Some of Grant’s unsavoury video work was saved using the titles “Spyphoto” or “Spyvideo”, the court was told.

He tried to make ‘upskirt’ videos

Other videos were taken on the Inverness campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands, where Grant was studying computer science.

“In these videos, the camera is activated above the desk and it is then positioned underneath the desk in what appears to be an effort to film the legs, genital area and effectively ‘upskirt’ the female student seated at the opposite side of the desk from the accused,” Mrs Gair explained.

Sheriff Sara Matheson also heard that forensic analysis of devices seized at Grant’s home uncovered 631 indecent images of children.

They included 239 belonging to Category A, the most serious kind, 132 Category B images and 260 Category C.

Sheriff Matheson deferred the sentencing of Grant, of Highfield, Muir of Ord, for the production of reports.

But in the meantime, she placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect for a period of time that will be decided when the case calls in court next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment

Most Read

1
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Iain Grant appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented