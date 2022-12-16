‘Extremely reckless’ man ran between cars on busy dual carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Extremely reckless’ man ran between cars on busy dual carriageway

By David Love
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:20 pm
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi

Motorists had to swerve to avoid hitting a drunk pedestrian who was running between cars as they passed him on the notorious A9 dual carriageway.

The incident happened just minutes after Terence Urquhart, 34, had grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi several times in an effort to direct it into oncoming vehicles while on the Kessock Bridge and near Tore on the Black Isle.

He then exited the taxi and began running around between vehicles and striking them as they passed.

Father-of-two Urquhart, of Westford, Alness, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and admitted two charges of culpable and reckless conduct.

Accused grabbed steering wheel of taxi

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Urquhart had called a taxi for a return journey to Inverness on November 13 2020, but was soon discovered by the driver to be drunk.

“He was intoxicated and on the return journey, as the driver was going over the Kessock Bridge, the accused grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to turn it into the path of another vehicle,” she said.

“The driver regained control but the accused grabbed the steering wheel again and the taxi almost hit a bollard.”

Ms Silver said that the taxi driver stopped and warned Urquhart about his behaviour – but he then began running around on the carriageway and he struck one vehicle as it went past.

He then damaged another car by hitting the bonnet and windscreen.

‘You have a problem’

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said his client was “extremely lucky that nothing more serious occurred”.

“He accepts he was completely out of order – he was in a dark place at the time,” Mr Gowans added.

“The irony of this is that he got a job in the offshore industry and things took a turn for the better until May this year.”

Mr Gowans explained that his client had been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and suffered several fractures.

“He spent a week in the high-dependency unit. But his job is still open to him when he is fit to return to work,” Mr Gowans said.

Placing Urquhart on two years social work supervision, Sheriff Macdonald told Urquhart: “This behaviour was extremely reckless and dangerous for people who came across you that evening.

“If you behave like this under the influence of alcohol, you have a problem.”

The sheriff told Urquhart his social worker may instruct him to have treatment for alcohol.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Terence Urquhart, 34, grabbed the steering wheel of a taxi
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented