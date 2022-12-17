Child groomer had illegal pepper spray to protect himself from angry neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Child groomer had illegal pepper spray to protect himself from angry neighbours

By David Love
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

A convicted child groomer bought an illegal pepper spray from the internet to protect himself from locals who had discovered his criminal past, a court has been told.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 40-year-old Kevin Innes had been verbally abused and had his home vandalised as a result of his previous conviction.

Innes admitted a string of sex offences in 2012 – including getting a 15-year-old to expose herself on a webcam.

He also coaxed girls as young as 12 into posing on webcams and followed a 14-year-old around Cooper Park in Elgin while filming her on his mobile phone.

He escaped a prison sentence for the crimes but four years later, in 2016, he was jailed for 330 days for breaching a court condition that he not possess an internet-enabled device without permission.

Innes, of Lossie Cottages, Elgin, was back in court this week having previously admitted possessing the PAVA spray on April 20 2020.

Concerned for his safety

The court heard that Innes had discharged himself from Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin whilst still receiving treatment for low blood sugar.

Hospital staff had informed police of their concern at the life-threatening condition and officers were dispatched to Innes’s home to try to find him.

They forced entry and Innes was not there but on open display was the PAVA spray – a 20ml container marked “American style NATO Super-Parilisant CS gas”.

Innes was traced and returned to hospital and charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

He told officers at the time he bought it from the internet because he feared for his own safety.

Defence solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “His neighbours were fully aware of his convictions and in the past he had been verbally abused and his house vandalised.

“He was scared in his own home and purchased it from what looked like a reputable website.

“He is a vulnerable individual with no matters outstanding.”

Placing Innes under a year’s social work supervision, Sheriff Matheson told him: “The threshold for a prison sentence has been passed but given the background circumstances, I am satisfied this can be dealt with by a community payback order.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Kevin Innes in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented